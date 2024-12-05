The foreign ministers of the NATO states are currently meeting in Brussels for two days of consultations. The question is likely to be how great are the chances of ending the war in Ukraine – also against the background of the impending change of power in the USA.

In Brussels it is not ruled out that Donald Trump, as president, could try to pressure Ukraine and Russia into negotiations. To do this, he could, for example, threaten to stop providing military aid to Ukraine if it refuses to do so. However, he could announce to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would once again expand military aid to Kiev if he refused to hold talks.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says he currently sees no indication that Putin is interested in ending the war in Ukraine. “Russia’s aggression shows no signs of abating. On the contrary: Putin is increasing his rhetoric and continuing to act recklessly,” said Rutte in Brussels. As examples, he cited the deployment of North Korean soldiers and the firing of newly developed missiles into Ukraine. “Putin has no interest in peace,” said Rutte. “He continues on his course and tries to conquer more territory. Because he believes he can break Ukraine’s – and our – resistance.”

“We will all have to do more,” concludes the former Dutch head of government. “The stronger our military support for Ukraine now, the better its position at the negotiating table will be. And the sooner we can end Russian aggression in Ukraine once and for all.”