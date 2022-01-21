Russian Foreign Minister (MFA) Sergei Lavrov arrived in Geneva for talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. During the conversation, which will take place on Friday, January 21, colleagues will discuss issues of security guarantees in Europe

The plane in which Lavrov arrived in the Swiss city landed at 20:36 local time (22:36 Moscow time).

Later that day, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also flew to Geneva.

Negotiations are expected to begin on Friday at 11:00 local time (13:00 Moscow time). After that, Lavrov and Blinken will hold separate press conferences.

Earlier Thursday, Blinken said the United States and its allies had been rejected by Russia in response to diplomatic proposals in a “spirit of reciprocity.” In his opinion, such a move by the Russian side may be a hint of the return of the Cold War period.

In turn, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) welcomed the start of negotiations between Russia and the United States and expressed the hope that the parties would come to an agreement on security issues.

On January 19, it was reported that Blinken would meet on January 21 in Geneva with Lavrov after trips to Kiev and Berlin. On the same day, Blinken said that the American side did not plan to send Lavrov a written response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees at the talks.

On January 18, Lavrov and Blinken had a telephone conversation. The Ministers discussed the January 10 Strategic Stability Dialogue, the January 12 Russia-NATO Council meeting and the January 13 meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. At the time, Blinken emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions over their concerns about an alleged Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that the conversation was “difficult, long, very professional, deep, specific.” He added that Moscow was hoping for NATO’s ability to understand the danger of deadlock for dialogue on security assurances and to take a step towards Russian proposals. The high-ranking diplomat also pointed out that the issue of non-expansion of NATO is key for the national security of the Russian Federation, and the settlement of this topic cannot be further postponed.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that may be regarded by the other side as a threat.