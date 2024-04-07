Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on April 8 at Capital Airport in Beijing. During his working visit, he will meet with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi.

The agenda includes issues of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the PRC, interaction and work in the UN, BRICS, SCO, G20, and regional issues.

In addition, a discussion of the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region is planned.

On April 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov would visit China on April 8–9. The official visit of the Russian Foreign Minister includes negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the department clarified.

Minister Wang Yi said on the same day that Russia and China are developing their cooperation in various fields, and the basis of their relationship is the principle of non-confrontation. The head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized that relations between the Russian Federation and the PRC are based on the mutual interests of the two peoples; this is the strategic choice of both countries.

Lavrov, in turn, noted on February 14 that Russia considers the development of relations with China to be the most important task, and a well-established dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plays a large role in this. According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, relations between the Russian Federation and China are now at the highest level in their entire history.