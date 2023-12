Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaking at the UN General Assembly | Photo: Disclosure/UN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States on Wednesday (20) of impeding all of his country's attempts at the UN Security Council to reach a resolution to impose a ceasefire in the Strip. Gaza.

Lavrov made this statement to Arab ministers at the sixth edition of the Arab-Russian Forum in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh. “All our attempts to pass a resolution in the Security Council have been rejected by the US, which is trying to frustrate all ceasefire initiatives. But we will continue our efforts,” he said in his opening speech at the forum.

The Russian diplomat lamented that “violence will continue between Israel and the Palestinians” if the aspirations of the people of Gaza for an independent state with the 1967 borders are not met.

Lavrov added that his country now insists on supporting the parties through diplomatic mechanisms and is also making efforts to unify the different Palestinian political actors.

The chancellor also recalled that Moscow's position on the war in Gaza is similar to that expressed by Arab and Muslim countries on November 11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the leaders of these countries called for a ceasefire and an increase in humanitarian aid. to Palestinian territory.

Lavrov once again attacked Washington, which he accused of “using the escalation of tension in the Middle East to serve its interests, while drowning the region in a spiral of violence to weaken countries it sees as geopolitical rivals.”

Still in his speech, the Russian diplomat expressed his country's willingness to deepen economic, commercial, cultural and health cooperation with the Arab world. (With EFE Agency)