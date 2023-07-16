The Crimean authorities indicated that the attacks were targeting the port of Sevastopol and the Balaclava and Khersones regions of the city, noting that no details were provided about the scale of the attack or any damage caused by it.

Dropping 8 Ukrainian marches

At the same time, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvogaev said that the Russian Air Defense Forces and the Russian Black Sea Fleet intercepted 8 Ukrainian drones over the coastal city of Sevastopol in Crimea early Sunday morning.

“No damage was done to any targets, either in the city or in the water area,” Razvogaev said on the Telegram application, according to Reuters.

He added that a drone was shot down over the sea, and the Russian electronic warfare forces intercepted 5 planes, and two planes were destroyed on the outer shore.

Later, the governor stated that, according to the latest information, another rally was destroyed in the Cape Manganare area of ​​u200bu200bSevastopol.

Razvogaev pointed out that the attack was intense and prolonged, but “our forces responded to it with confidence and calmness,” without any sites being damaged, whether inside the city or in its waters, stressing that the city is currently calm.

There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attacks on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russian Defense Ministry statement: