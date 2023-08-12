Russian forces over the past day repelled seven attacks by Ukrainian militants in the Kupyansk direction. This was announced on Saturday, August 12, by the head of the press center of the grouping of the RF Armed Forces “West” Sergei Zybinsky.

Thus, the 14th and 41st separate mechanized brigades and the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried four times to counterattack the positions of Russian troops in the Sinkovka area and the Mankovka tract.

“All counterattacks were successfully repelled. The losses of the enemy amounted to a platoon of manpower,” Zybinsky emphasized in an interview with “RIA News“.

Three more attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were attempted to be carried out in the Novoselovsky area (Svatovsky district of the Luhansk People’s Republic). There, the artillery of the Russian group inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy, his losses amounted to a platoon of manpower.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the Vostok group of forces, using attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), destroyed the command posts of unmanned aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. In addition, aircraft of the RF Armed Forces hit accumulations of manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the Oktyabr state farm and Staromayorsky.

In addition, on August 10, it became known that in the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of the Western Group of Forces improved their position along the front line. It was noted that during the day, seven counterattacks of units of the 14th and 44th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successfully repelled in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoye LPR, Sinkovka and the Mankovka tract of the Kharkov region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.