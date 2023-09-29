Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday that the Russian Defense Ministry received a new batch of Su-57 fifth-generation fighters from the manufacturer.

The Russian TASS news agency quoted Manturov as saying that the fighters passed the full range of factory tests and were tested in different operating modes by military pilots. United Aircraft Company CEO, Yuri Slyusar, said that the rest of the fifth generation fighters are scheduled to be delivered this year and are either in the final assembly workshops or at the flight test station.