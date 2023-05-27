And the Russian Information Agency quoted the Russian Ministry of Defense as saying, on Saturday, also, that Russian forces intercepted American-made Harm missiles with a shorter range, and shot down 19 drones during the past twenty-four hours.

Britain had provided Ukraine with long-range “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles earlier, while Kiev had asked Berlin to provide it with “Taurus” cruise missiles, but it is not yet known whether Germany agreed to Ukraine’s request.

Other details mentioned by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its daily briefing are:

60 members of the Ukrainian armed forces were killed in the battles on the Krasnolyman axis in one day.

Russian forces destroy an ammunition depot of Ukrainian forces in the direction of Kobyansk.

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the 79th Airborne Brigade and the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk and Zaporizhia.

260 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the ongoing battles on the Donetsk axis.

Russian forces struck the command posts of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the villages of Verkhnekamenskoye and Toritsk in Donetsk.

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed the ammunition depot of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka region.

Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod

On the other hand, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, bordering Ukraine, said:

Belgorodsky district has come under fire 9 times over the past day.

Two attacks were carried out using drones, and there were no casualties.

Ukrainian army forces shelled the village of Novoptrivka with mortar shells.

Volokonovsky district was shelled 14 times by mortars, no casualties were recorded.

The Armed Forces unit shelled the village of Kozinka with mortars and artillery.

Repelling a Ukrainian attack on Bakhmut

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its airborne artillery forces had thwarted an attack by Ukrainian forces in the direction of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut).

She explained that the drone crews spotted a group of infantry supported by armored vehicles approaching the Russian positions, and that they were targeted and destroyed by artillery, forcing the Ukrainian forces to retreat.