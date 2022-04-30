And CNN quoted US officials as saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is setting his sights on the ninth of next May to announce victory in eastern Ukraine (Donbass region).

However, observers and analysts spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the difficulties facing the Russian forces in making tangible progress on the mentioned date, especially in Donbass, and in light of the intensification of American and Western military and political support for Kiev to help it withstand the Russian military arsenal.

According to US intelligence estimates, Putin will use May 9 as the date to “pretend victory” in Ukraine, although it will not be a deadline for winning the war, and it probably won’t happen by then.

So far, the Russian army is still seeking military victories on Ukrainian lands, while it has modified its plans and withdrawn its forces from the northern regions, to focus on “liberating” the Donbas region, according to Moscow, as the main goal of the war.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States and NATO have demonstrated a constant willingness to provide Kyiv with heavier equipment and more advanced weapons systems to help it survive.

great difficulties

Oleg Ignatov, chief Russia analyst at the International Crisis Group, based in Moscow, says there are great difficulties for Russia to announce its goals in Ukraine before D-Day.

Ignatov added in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “If he meant to control Donbass, it would be very difficult to do so. Although it is likely that Russia will control Lugansk, it will be difficult to completely control Donetsk in the near future.” As the Donbass region consists of the two regions.

On the other hand, Ignatov makes it clear that he does not see any possible solution that can end the war between Moscow and Kiev, as “Russia wants to control more Ukrainian lands, while Ukraine says that Russian forces should return to their pre-war positions.”

He continued, “There is no basis here for a peace treaty between the parties, so I think that the war can continue for a long time until one or both parties decide that there are no other resources to continue the war, at which time a ceasefire will be inevitable. The resources will run out sooner or later.” .

During the past days, satellite images revealed Russian preparations in full swing in several strategic locations in southern and eastern Ukraine, including the establishment of two potential military bases for resupply and maintenance in southern Ukraine and the Crimea.

Russian forces also continued their bombardment of cities in eastern and southern Ukraine, as the Russian army launched more artillery attacks on parts of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, while thousands of civilians are trying to escape from the east of the country.

field priorities

On the other hand, Mohamed Mansour, a researcher at the Egyptian Center for Thought and Strategic Studies, believes that “to determine the possibility of Moscow achieving its military objectives in Ukraine prior to the victory anniversary, these goals must be determined, especially since the Russian field priorities have undergone several modifications since the launch of the first phase of operations on the ground.” “.

Mansour said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “Since the current confrontation line extends from the northeast to the southwest, and the northern axes that were targeting Kyiv in the first stage are absent from it, it can be said that the Russian field goals are summarized in complete control of the city. All the administrative regions of Lugansk and Donetsk as a primary goal, as well as securing the entire Ukrainian coast on the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov, the latter may seem a secondary goal at the superficial level, but in fact it is no less important than the first goal.

He explained that “the main feature that can be observed from following the course of the Russian movements in the second phase of operations is haste, despite the need for the forces participating in the first phase for a longer time to reorganize, equip and compensate equipment, which are tasks that require weeks and perhaps months to be completed to the fullest.” This point may be among the points that suggest Moscow’s desire to anticipate the time before May 9, the anniversary that some estimates indicate that Russia aims to exploit to declare a second victory, eastern and southern Ukraine.