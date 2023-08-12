In the Kupyansky direction of the Kharkov region, the assault detachments of the Western Group of Forces improved the position along the front line during the offensive, said on August 12 during a briefing, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, during the day, Russian forces repelled eight attacks and counterattacks by units of the 95th Airborne Assault, 14th and 32nd Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the areas of settlements Novoselovskoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Pershotravneve, Sinkovka and Mankovka tracts of the Kharkov region.

“Enemy losses amounted to up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer,” he said.

In addition, in the Donetsk direction, units of the “Southern” group of forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, successfully repelled seven attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Kleshcheevka, Yakovlevka, Vodiane, Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The news is being supplemented