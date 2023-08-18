Head of the press center of the Vostok group: Russian Armed Forces hit the Armed Forces of Ukraine near five settlements in the DPR

Russian forces hit the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near five settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “Vostok” Oleg Chekhov, reports RIA News.

Thus, two self-propelled artillery installations “Gvozdika” belonging to the Ukrainian side were destroyed by loitering ammunition “Lancet” in Velyka Novoselka and Vremivka. In addition, Russian aviation hit the places of accumulation of manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Velikaya Novoselka, the Oktyabr state farm, Harvest, Staromayorsky and Razdolny.

In addition, air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian drones “Valkyrie”, “Fury” and “Leleka”.

Also, the Vostok group disrupted the rotation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Urozhayny. During the hostilities, the Ukrainian army lost its mortar crew, and two groups of infantry were destroyed and accumulations of manpower were hit.