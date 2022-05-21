Sources told “Sky News Arabia” that the operation will extend from the countryside of Deir ez-Zor province to the countryside of Homs province in central Suwaya, with the participation of warplanes with the aim of controlling the Badia region and expelling the remnants of ISIS militants.

After its multiple losses, ISIS adopts ambushes and looting in order to obtain weapons and ammunition.

Over the past months, the complex operations of ISIS sleeper cells have escalated, the deadliest of which was the attack on Ghweran prison in the city of Hasaka, which is the largest since the fall of the alleged “caliphate” in 2019.

After the organization lost the geographical area in Syria by declaring its defeat in 2019, it distributed its remaining members in the form of cells that were stationed on 4,000 square kilometers from Jabal Abu Rajmin, northeast of Palmyra, and the Deir ez-Zor desert and its western countryside, all the way to the Sukhna desert, next to the north of the administrative borders of As-Suwayda Governorate.

According to a United Nations report published last February, “ISIS maintains a large secret presence in Iraq and Syria and wages a continuous insurgency on both sides of the border between the two countries with its extension on the territories it previously controlled,” noting that “ISIS still maintains what A total of ten thousand active fighters” in Iraq and Syria.