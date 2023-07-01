Russian forces destroyed groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hiding under the Antonovsky bridge in the Kherson region. This was announced by the Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo on July 1.

According to him, the territory on the left bank near the crossing has now been completely cleared.

“The soldiers of the special forces carried out a surprise attack from the rear, approaching from the side of the river in boats. By 3 o’clock in the morning, the stronghold and the hotel, where the Ukrainian militants settled, were taken. <…> The enemy was stunned and defeated,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The operation involved the Dnepr grouping of troops, the STORM detachment, the 61st Marine Brigade, the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade, the 127th Reserve Brigade and the 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade.

On June 29, the Russian Armed Forces sank six boats with Ukrainian militants trying to cross the Dnieper. Also, an already loaded boat was destroyed, as which the militants intended to evacuate from under the Antonovsky bridge to the right bank.

On the same day, military expert Aleksey Leonkov noted that forcing the Dnieper was a complex operation that could be suicidal for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

