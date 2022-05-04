Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian Railways Authority, said that the Russian strikes targeted six railway stations in the central and western regions of the country, causing severe damage.

Kamyshin said the flights of at least 14 trains were delayed due to the attacks.

The governor of the Dnipro region, Valentin Reznichenko, said that the Russian missiles hit the railway infrastructure in the region, injuring one person and impeding the movement of trains.

The Ukrainian army also reported targeting railways in the Kirovohrad region, noting that there had been unspecified losses.

On the other hand, Pavlo Kirilenko, governor of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, said that Russian attacks on the region killed 21 civilians and wounded 27 on Tuesday.

Kirilenko added in an online post that the figure, which includes 10 deaths at a coke plant in the town of Avdiivka who were announced earlier, is the highest daily death toll in the region since last month’s attack on a railway station in the town of Kramatorsk.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the West should stop supplying Ukraine with weapons.

“The West can help stop these atrocities by exerting appropriate influence on the Kyiv authorities, as well as by stopping the supply of arms to Ukraine,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin accused Ukrainian forces of committing war crimes, and the European Union of “ignoring them”.

The Russian president added that despite Kyiv’s “contradiction and unwillingness to work hard, the Russian side remains open to dialogue” in order to find a way out of the conflict.

The Kremlin said Putin had responded to French concerns about global food security that “the situation in this region is complicated mainly by Western countries’ sanctions” against Russia.