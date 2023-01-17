The Acting President of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said on Tuesday that the Russian forces have achieved great successes in Mariinka, as all the tall buildings in the city have been cleared; And that the city will soon be completely under the control of Russian forces.

“We expect that, in the near future, Mariinka will be completely under the control of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” he told Russia-24.

Pushilin also announced progress and an improvement in the military situation of the troops in the direction of the city of Avdiivka.

Pushilin also announced that the railway station “Sol” had already come under the full control of the Russian army.

He pointed out that the communications and supplies of the Ukrainian forces between Seversk and Bakhmut were cut off after the control of the city of Solidar, noting that “it is certainly important for us to cut off the communication between Seversk and Artemovsk (Bakhmut).”

And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, last Friday, January 13, that it had taken full control of the strategic city of Solidar, by implementing a secret maneuver.

The Russian defense described the control of Solidar as important for the successful continuation of military operations, which allows cutting the supply routes of the Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut and encircling the remaining Ukrainian forces there.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the total Ukrainian losses, during the past 24 hours, as a result of the ongoing operation in the Donbass region, eastern Ukraine.

It said that more than 120 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated on the Kobyansk and Krasno-Limansk axes, in addition to 100 other soldiers on the Donetsk axes.

The ministry added, in its statement, that the Russian air defense shot down 6 Ukrainian drones and 14 MLRS missiles, in addition to destroying 4 Ukrainian radars of American manufacture.