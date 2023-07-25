The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the “15th Mechanized Rifle Brigade” carried out successful counter-attack operations on the Krasny Lyman axis, where the town of “Sergievka” was liberated.

The ministry indicated that the total advance of the Russian forces amounted to up to 4 kilometers along the front, and up to 2 kilometers deep into the enemy’s combat formations, according to the Russian news website Sputnik.

In the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Serebryansky fields, units of the 234th Air Assault Regiment repulsed the attacks of the Ukrainian forces.

The ministry referred to the Russian forces and inflicted a fiery defeat on the Ukrainian forces, and carried out a counterattack and advanced 1.5 kilometers deep into the defense of the Ukrainian forces.

In addition, the Russian defense said that the active actions of the defending units of the “South” grouping forces on the Donetsk axis managed to repel 8 attacks of the Ukrainian forces.

It indicated that the Russian forces achieved direct hits on units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades in the areas of the towns of Grigorovka and Kostantinovka in Donetsk.

A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, announced that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 140 fighters in the directions of southern Donetsk and Zaporizhya during the day.