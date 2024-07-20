It also took control of the town of Ivano-Frankivka, and is now less than 8 kilometers from the city of Seversk.

Yesterday, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian forces had taken control of the towns of Yuryevka and Orozny in Donetsk, bringing the number of towns that they were able to control or announced to control to 4 towns, all of which are within the borders of Donetsk province.

In addition, Russian forces have inflicted heavy casualties on Ukrainian forces over the past week, with their total losses exceeding 10,000 dead on various fronts, according to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry.

It also inflicted heavy losses on equipment, including at least 7 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, dozens of military vehicles, field guns and other military equipment.

26 Ukrainian drones destroyed over Rostov

During the night and early Saturday morning, Russian forces managed to destroy up to 26 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov region.

The governor of Russia’s Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, announced on Saturday that Russian air defenses destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones in the region overnight.

“Last night, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 26 drones in the Rostov region. There were no casualties as a result of the attack,” Golubev said in a statement on Telegram.

He added that emergency services were deployed to the site where the drone debris fell.