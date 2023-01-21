Russian forces break through the first line of defense of the Ukrainian army in Zaporizhia

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement today, Saturday, that “as a result of offensive actions, important lines and positions on the Zaporizhia axis were liberated, and more than 30 militants were eliminated in one day.”

“In the direction of Zaporizhia, as a result of offensive operations, units of the Eastern Military District took control of lines and positions that constitute valuable gains,” the ministry’s statement added.

The statement revealed that more than 30 militants were killed and two armored vehicles, two pickup trucks, self-propelled Acacia cannons and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

The head of the “We are with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, said that the Russian forces managed to penetrate the first line of defense of the Ukrainian forces in certain sectors of the Zaporizhia region.

Rogov, a member of the Main Council of the Zaporizhia Region Administration, added, in an interview with Novosti Agency, that “battles are taking place in the region, accompanied by the advancement of Russian forces and the liberation of a number of points along the entire front line.”

Rogov indicated that the main line of defense of the Ukrainian armed forces was established in the cities of Gulyapoli, Kamenskoye and Orekhov, and the last two cities are considered the main exits to the city of Zaporizhya.

Rogov also said that the Russian army advanced 7 kilometers in one day in the direction of Zaporizhia, noting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had a shortage of shells, including for the M777 howitzer.

Yesterday, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces had taken control of the town of Klichevka in the Donetsk axis and “Lubkov” in the Zaporizhia region, amid continuing progress in all axes.

Russian forces are also making progress in the Donetsk region, especially after they took control of the town of Solida, where Russian sources reported that Wagner’s forces are close to besieging the city of Bakhmut, northeast of Donetsk province.