Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

Russia is attacking Ukraine with missiles in many places. Ukraine wants to develop its own drones. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Own production: Zelensky sets up drone department for war

of Russia losses in the Ukraine war : Kyiv publishes current figures

in the : Kyiv publishes current figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine as well as their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from February 7th, 7:00 a.m.: According to Ukrainian military sources, Russian armed forces have attacked Kiev and other cities in Ukraine with missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force said several explosions were heard in the capital during rush hour in the morning because air defenses were in action.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko also stated on the Telegram message service that the air defense systems were in use. It is not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or damage from the attack. Reuters reporter reported that loud detonations were heard shortly before 7 a.m. local time. Sirens wailed across the country from around six in the morning, warning of air raids. The governor of Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine, Oleh Sinehubow, said buildings in the city of the same name had been hit by Russian missiles. These are not residential buildings.

Clouds of smoke rise over the Ljukanivska district. Russia attacked Kiev with drones and cruise missiles. (Archive image) © Nicolas Cleuet/dpa

Heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine

First report: Kiev – No big movement in the Ukraine war. Most recently, the Ukrainian troops, according to their own statements, once again repelled numerous Russian attacks along the fronts in the east of the country. According to the General Staff in Kiev, the focus of the Russian attacks was near Kupyansk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Several attempted advances by the Russian military were also reported south of Bakhmut in the central section of the front lines. Kiev's daily updated list of Russian military losses put the number of Russian soldiers out of action on Tuesday at around 390,000. The information cannot be independently verified. The Ukrainian side does not mention its own losses.

Heavy losses for Russia: Kiev reports new figures

Soldiers: 389,560 (+1020)

389,560 (+1020) Tank: 6365 (+17)

6365 (+17) Armored fighting vehicles: 11,857 (+35)

11,857 (+35) Artillery systems : 9367 (+18)

: 9367 (+18) air defense equipment : 665 (+1)

: 665 (+1) Airplanes: 332

332 Helicopter: 324

324 Drones : 7173

: 7173 Cruise missile: 1848

1848 Ships/Boats :24

:24 Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 12,453 (+41)

12,453 (+41) Submarines: 1

1 Special equipment: 1496 (+10)

1496 (+10) Source: Ukrainian General Staff dated February 6, 2024. The information about Russian losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Kyiv forms its own drone force

Ukraine is breaking new ground in warfare and, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, has created an independent military branch called “unmanned systems”. He had already signed the relevant decree, Zelenskyj reported on Tuesday in his evening video address. The new drone forces are “not a question of the future, but rather something that should lead to a very concrete result in the near future.” Drones have proven effective in combat on the ground, in the air and at sea.

“Thanks to drones, Ukraine has really changed the security situation in the Black Sea,” Zelensky said. Through the use of so-called maritime drones – unmanned boats with large explosive loads – the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been pushed out of both the southern Ukrainian coast and the area around the Crimean peninsula. Drones were also widely used in fighting along the fronts to inflict heavy losses on the Russian military.

“The list of tasks is now clear: special staff units for working with drones, special units, effective training, systematization of experience, constant scaling of production and bringing together the best ideas and the best specialists in this area,” said Zelensky, listing the next steps on. This is now a task for the army, the Ministry of Defense and the government as a whole. (Editor with agency material)