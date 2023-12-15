In the past few weeks, the Russian army regained many of the areas it had lost during the Ukrainian counterattack, and took control of new areas, the most important of which is in the Avdiivka region to the northeast of Donetsk.

Yesterday, Thursday, the Russian army made significant progress in the suburbs of Novomikhailivka, reaching the first buildings in the city from two different axes.

It also continued its advance south of Marinka, now controlling more than 95 percent of the city over which the Russian flag was raised. It also advanced towards the village of Pobeda, west of Marinka.

North of Avdiivka, the Russian army advanced north along the railway line south of the city, which formed a fierce stronghold for the Ukrainian forces, who were bombing the city of Donetsk. Moreover, the forces controlled the flanks of the town of Stepov, as well as most of the town.

In northern Bakhmut, the Russian army continued to advance along the railway line east of Bogdanivka, and also took control of more trenches adjacent to the road leading to Chasev Yar.

On the eastern front, the Russian army advanced towards the town of Rozdolevka, and took control of part of the trench that the Ukrainian army had built in recent months.

In the direction of Solidar, Russian armed forces crossed the Vasyukovka River and took control of a large stronghold in front of Razdolovka.

580 Ukrainian soldiers were killed

Yesterday, Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the loss of more than 580 Ukrainian soldiers during the previous 24 hours at all points of confrontation.

This came in the daily report on the progress of the Russian military operation in Ukraine for Thursday, December 14, where the ministry’s report continued that Russian air defense systems destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones during the past 24 hours, according to what the Russia Today website reported.

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed the missile and artillery weapons depots of two brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson and Zaporizhya regions. The Russian Armed Forces also repelled 5 attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Kubyansk during the day, and Ukraine’s losses amounted to up to 45 soldiers.

The Russian forces bombed two battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Rabutina district of the Zaporizhya region, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 265 soldiers in the direction of Donetsk. The Russian Armed Forces repelled an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Krasno-Liman, and the Ukrainian forces lost up to 180 soldiers and 3 vehicles. And the “Caesar” artillery platform.

The Russian Armed Forces defeated a brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Novomikhaylovka in Donetsk, and the Ukrainian army lost up to 90 soldiers.