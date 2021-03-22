In Velikiye Luki, Pskov region, a local resident drove his pregnant wife to suicide, beat her for several years and took her to the cemetery, where he “forced her to dig his own graves”. This is reported on website regional prosecutor’s office.

The husband of the deceased mocked her for far-fetched reasons out of jealousy. He humiliated and beat her, including in the presence of children and during pregnancy. He inflicted blows with his hands, feet, a poker, a screwdriver and a knife. In addition, the man bit and strangled the woman, threatened with murder and reprisals, and also forced her to climb on the table in front of his drinking companions and bark.

Children were also bullied, whom the husband of the deceased left for several days in a private village house without food. He took his wife with him. She went to the police several times and took the application back each time. After another beating, she committed suicide.

A criminal case was initiated under paragraph “b” of part 2 of article 110 of the Criminal Code (“Driving a pregnant woman to suicide”), paragraphs “a”, “c”, “d” of part 2 of article 117 of the Criminal Code (“Torture of minors, a pregnant woman”) and under article 156 of the Criminal Code (“Improper performance of parental duties, combined with cruel treatment of minors”).

Earlier, the Consortium of Women’s Non-Governmental Associations estimated that in 2018, five thousand Russian women died as a result of domestic violence in Russia. This is more than 50 percent of all cases of unnatural death of women in the country that year. At the same time, according to official data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2018 only 253 women died at the hands of relatives and husbands.

At the end of 2019, a bill appeared on the prevention of domestic violence. After its publication on the website of the Federation Council, an open letter was posted to Russian President Vladimir Putin against the adoption of the law on domestic violence, which was signed by 180 public organizations. The authors of the letter consider the law “anti-family”. In an interview with Lente.ru, co-author of the bill, Mari Davtyan, said that its discussion was postponed until the coronavirus pandemic passes.