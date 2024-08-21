Russian footballer Abdullina spoke about Ukrainian women’s refusal to shake hands

Former Chelsea midfielder Alsu Abdullina spoke about Ukrainian women refusing to shake hands with her. Her words are quoted by “Championship”.

The footballer recalled that Paris, for whom she played, played in the Women’s Champions League qualifiers against Ukrainian Kryvbas. “The Ukrainians sent a letter warning me that if I start, they won’t greet me,” she said, adding that she did not appear on the field in that match.

Abdullina left Chelsea in June this year when her contract expired. She moved to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Abdullina signed a contract with Chelsea in December 2021. Together with the club, she twice became the champion of England and the winner of the country’s Cup. In the 2023/2024 season, the Russian played on loan at Paris, with whom she won bronze in the French championship. Abdullina played 45 matches for the Russian national team.