Volgar’s Russian footballer Alexander Bolonin scored a goal from his own half of the field in the 34th round match of the National Football League (FNL) against Vladikavkaz Alania. Video available in Twitter teams.

In the 89th minute, Bolonin intercepted the ball, advanced with it and shot at the opponent’s goal from his half of the field. Goalkeeper Rostislav Soldatenko, who went outside the penalty area, failed to reflect the blow. The match ended with the score 1: 0 in favor of Volgar.

After 34 matches, Volgar scored 50 points and took 11th place in the FNL standings. Alania is in fifth place with 60 points.