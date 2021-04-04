The footballer of the youth team of the Professional Football League (PFL) club Znamya Truda died during the match. This is reported in Instagram Orekhovo-Zuevsky urban district.

The athlete died during a meeting at the Torpedo stadium. It is noted that he died almost instantly, not having time to wait for the help of doctors. According to Sport-Express, 18-year-old footballer Nikita Sidorov was killed.

Sidorov is a graduate of the Spartak-Orekhovo school. He has played for the Znamya Truda youth team since 2019.

On January 7, Brazilian footballer Alex Apolinario, playing for the third division club of the Portuguese championship Alverca, lost consciousness during a match and died in hospital a few days later. Despite the efforts of doctors, it was not possible to save the player. Cardiac arrest resulted in brain death.