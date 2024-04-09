Russian football player Ilya Zhigulev spoke about Russophobia in Poland

Russian midfielder of Paris Nizhny Novgorod Ilya Zhigulev spoke about Russophobia in Poland. His words lead Sport24.

The footballer said that after the start of the Northern War, Russophobia began in Poland. “Hatred of Russians was openly promoted on Polish TV. It left a lot of people with a mental fog,” he recalled.

Earlier, Zhigulev spoke about big earnings on the exchange rate after the start of the SVO. After February 24, he sold the euro, which cost 129 rubles, and came out profitable.

Zhigulev played for the Polish Zaglebie from August 2021 to April 2022. He joined Pari NN in August 2022. This season, the midfielder has played 16 matches in all competitions, scoring one assist.