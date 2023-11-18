Russian football player Koksharov said that Krasnodar is not like Brazil

Russian forward of Krasnodar Alexander Koksharov compared Brazil with Krasnodar. His words lead RIA News.

The footballer said that he was impressed by Brazil, where he visited with the Russian youth team. “I have only positive impressions, everything went great. The attitude towards us was good, the people were very hospitable,” he said. Koksharov added that Krasnodar is not like Brazil, since the infrastructure there is different.

The striker is a graduate of Krasnodar. He made his debut for the first team in May 2023. Koksharov played in 14 matches for the club, scoring two goals.

