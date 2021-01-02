Football fan Mikhail Ivkin, convicted in France for inflicting grievous bodily harm to a Briton during a mass brawl, returned to Russia. About this in his Telegram– Maria Butina, a member of the Public Chamber’s commission on security and interaction with the PMC, told the channel.

The fight took place after the Russia-Britain match in Marseille during the 2016 European Football Championship. Later, the Russian was sentenced to three years in prison. He actually served this sentence while in prison in France. “Misha Ivkin is with us again! The fight for Pasha Kosovo continues, ”Butina wrote.

The Russians were detained in February 2018 in Munich. Since March 2018, they have been in the prisons of Marseille, France. Both were found guilty of leaving English fan Andrew Bach disabled after a fight between Russian and British citizens in the center of Marseille. The prosecution requested five years’ imprisonment for Ivkin and 14-15 years for Kosovo.

The fight between Russian fans and the British, in which more than 200 people participated, was reported by Lenta.ru in July 2016. To disperse this clash, the police used tear gas.