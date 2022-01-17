The coach of the Kostroma women’s football club “Panther” was detained on suspicion of harassment of underage team players. This is reported TASS with reference to the investigative department of the Investigative Committee for the region.

“A man has been detained who is suspected of committing crimes against the sexual integrity of minors,” the source said. It is noted that a criminal case was initiated against him, but charges have not yet been filed.

Earlier January 17 Telegram– the channel “Mutko against” reported that several 15-16-year-old pupils of the “Panther” announced harassment by the head coach. According to them, since 2020 they have been in a close relationship with a former PE teacher and one of the founders of the club.

In November 2021, a criminal case was opened in Moscow against a tennis coach for seducing a schoolgirl. Parents saw intimate messages from the coach on the girl’s phone and contacted law enforcement agencies.