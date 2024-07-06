Russian football club Sokol from Kazan put up for sale on Avito

Kazan football club Sokol has been put up for sale through the Avito classifieds service, according to cards goods on the website.

The advert specifies that the Russian team, which plays in the Second Division, is being sold due to a lack of funding. It is being offered for sale for 5.3 million roubles.

“A fully staffed roster of players, coaching, administrative, medical and media staff. No salary arrears for employees. Equipment and inventory as a gift,” the description says.

The Sokol press service commented on the appearance of the announcement “Championship”“Since news about the sale of the club appeared on Avito, it means that one of the owners posted this ad. We are ready for everything and hope that everything will be fine,” the club representative noted.

This season, Sokol is playing in Group 4 of the Second Division B. After 13 rounds, the team is in second place, one point behind the leader.