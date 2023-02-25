National Association of Florists: Russians will be without Dutch tulips in spring

Almost all tulips in the spring of 2023 will be exclusively Russian-made. Aleksey Antipov, Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Florists, announced the replacement of Dutch tulips with domestic ones, reports “Russian newspaper”.

He noted that Russian flower growers set their sights on getting rid of Dutch tulips. In addition, as Antipov said, very few imported flowers are expected this time, which is why their cost should be much higher.