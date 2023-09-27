Icarus flight delayed 74 hours due to malfunction departs for Phuket

Hundreds of Ikar Airlines passengers flew from Irkutsk to Phuket after more than three days of flight delays due to a malfunction. About it reported press service of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

“Today at 07:28 hours, 383 passengers departed safely from the airport in Irkutsk,” the publication clarifies. The total delay in the departure of the Russian plane was 74 hours.

The prosecutor’s office clarified that they received requests from passengers of the delayed flight. The department will check the complaints and take prosecutorial response measures.

Earlier, about 500 Russian tourists were stuck at Irkutsk airport due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft. The plane was supposed to fly to Thailand at five in the morning on September 24, but as a result, several dozen people refused the flight. Passengers told reporters that they were preparing a lawsuit against the company.