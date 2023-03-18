Russian flags were hoisted on three peaks of Crimea on Saturday, March 18, the day of the reunification of the region with the Russian Federation. This was announced by the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic Sergei Sadakliev.

In particular, the tricolors were hoisted to the top of Mount Ak-Kaya in the Belogorsk district, Chatyr-Dag in the southern part of the peninsula and Mount Koba-Kaya in the Sudak urban district.

“Raising flags on March 18 on the tops of the Crimean mountains is already a good tradition for rescuers. <...> Rescuers congratulate the Crimeans on the holiday, on the Day of the reunification of Crimea with Russia!” — he wrote in the Telegram channel.

Earlier that day, residents of Crimea told a representative of the Popular Front about how life has changed in the region in the nine years since joining Russia.

Student of the Crimean Federal University. IN AND. Vernadsky, Alexander Kardanov noted that under the Russian leadership, sports grounds began to appear in the courtyards of the peninsula, which had never existed before. Another student Andrei Lyakhov added that after 2014, good social benefits appeared, people began to live, not survive.

Earlier that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on the Day of the reunification of the region with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, VTsIOM published the results of a survey, according to which the vast majority of Russians believe that the decision to return Crimea to the Russian Federation was the right one. So, 86% of the respondents are confident in the correctness of this decision. Of these, 53% argue their opinion by the fact that Crimea is a primordially Russian land, 9% name the will of the Crimeans as the reason, and 6% – national identity.

Before that, on March 14, Putin congratulated the inhabitants of Crimea on the upcoming day of the reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation. He stressed that the Russian leadership will do everything to stop any threats.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full accordance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.