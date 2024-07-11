In Riga, activist Kreile received 3 years for displaying the Russian flag

In Latvia, the Riga City Court sentenced local activist Elena Kreile to three years in prison for displaying Russian symbols.

The Riga City Court today sentenced activist Elena Kreile to three years in prison for posting Russian symbols and other glorifying symbols

According to the prosecution, the woman publicly expressed her support for Russia between March 7 and June 15, 2023 – she hung homemade Russian flags in the windows of her home, one of which had the inscription “Putin is my friend.”

Last year, Kreile was already sentenced to one year probation.

In addition to homemade Russian flags, the activist pasted ribbons in the windows in the sequence of the colors of the Russian tricolor, a red poster with the Russian coat of arms and the inscription “MVD of Russia”, as well as a photograph of four women, one of whom is in a red dress and with the USSR symbols – a sickle and hammer. In the background of the photo is the Russian flag.

The prosecutor’s office demanded 3.5 years in prison for the woman. Kreile does not admit her guilt.

In the fall of 2023, a Riga court sentenced her to a year of suspended imprisonment. As an opponent of Nazism, on March 16, 2022, during the annual march of Latvian SS legionnaires. Its participants aim to glorify the “feat” of collaborators who, on March 16, 1944, entered into battle with the Red Army near the town of Ostrov in the Pskov region. Those gathered also lay flowers at the Freedom Monument in the city center. Elena Kreile came there to express her protest

Then the police took her to the station, put her in a temporary detention facility for two days, opened an administrative case and imposed a fine.

In June, a third criminal case was opened against Kreil

In early June, Elena Kreile’s husband, Andrei Krasnoperov, reported that a third criminal case had been opened against the activist.

This time the reason was the bricks that the woman had put in her window. On one side was the Russian tricolor, on the other – the colors of the Latvian flag, and the inscription “The foundation of the unbreakable friendship between Latvia and Russia.”

Krasnoperov added that the case consists of three volumes. The last volume contains printed screenshots of various media articles about the activist.

The lawyer is delighted! She says she hasn’t seen such “stitched up” cases for a long time. Andrey KrasnoperovElena Kreile’s husband

In 2022, the authorities of Latvia and Lithuania renamed the streets of the capital where the Russian embassies are located in honor of Ukraine. In particular, the leadership of Vilnius renamed the nameless alley where the Russian diplomatic mission is located into Heroes of Ukraine Street. Antonijas Street, where the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Riga is located, is now named Independence of Ukraine.