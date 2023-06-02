Russian pollock fishermen ask for new subsidies to transport fish from the Far East

The fishermen asked for new subsidies for the transportation of pollock from the Far East to the central regions of Russia, since the annual limits for them have already been exhausted, and if there is no help, prices will rise. This is with reference to a letter from the head of the Pollack Association (ADM) Oleksiy Buglak to Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko writes “Kommersant”.

The subsidy program for frozen pollock was launched back in 2021 due to problems with exports to China, which was associated with pandemic restrictions. Currently, transportation costs 20 rubles per kilogram of fish, which is 20-25 percent of the final price. The subsidy reduces the cost by six rubles.

In the first quarter of the year, 71,000 tons of pollock were delivered to the market, that is, more than a third of the potential for the year (200,000 tons). However, from mid-summer, tariffs for transportation in refrigerated containers will increase by 15-30 percent, which is associated with the start of the salmon season, so the issue of subsidies will become especially important.

The President of the All-Russian Association of Fishermen (VARPE) German Zverev pointed out that the funds allocated to help the fishermen ran out in mid-April. To deliver an additional 70 thousand tons of products by the end of the year, according to his calculations, about 500 million rubles are needed. In the meantime, the fishermen themselves finance the delivery. However, the manager of the Dobroflot Group of Companies, Alexander Efremov, noted that if there is no money, then prices will have to be increased. This will affect demand, which means that the fish will have to be exported.

A similar problem already occurred in mid-2022. Then the ministry went to meet the companies and resumed the issuance of subsidies. Abramchenko’s office said that ADM’s proposal would be studied and sent to the relevant departments.

Earlier, the Federal Agency for Fisheries admitted that the Russian fishing industry in 2022 lost more than 30 percent of its profits. For 2022, before taxes, it amounted to 158 billion rubles. The main reason in the department is the various consequences of the sanctions of Western countries.