Fishermen from Magadan caught a herring shark in a simple net on the coast of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. It is reported by IA “Very”.

According to them, the fish weighs about 150 kilograms. Teenagers who happened to be nearby helped to pull the predator ashore.

The herring shark is considered potentially dangerous to humans due to its size. They often end up in nets along with schools of salmon or herring. It is also considered a valuable trophy for sport fishing.