The film “The Last Hero: The Root of Evil” set a new record for the box office in Russia. This was reported by RBC.

The film grossed two billion rubles at the box office. For the period from January 1 to February 7, the film was watched by about seven million viewers, and this is given the significant restrictions on the occupancy of cinemas. The film tale by director Dmitry Dyachenko became the fourth film in the history of modern Russian distribution that crossed this milestone.

Prior to that, only three domestic films had such income from the film distribution, and all of them came out before the pandemic, due to which cinema attendance was significantly limited. The list of record holders includes the paintings “T-34”, “Upward Movement” and “Kholop”.

The sequel turned out to be more successful than the first part, which was released before the start of the pandemic and the restrictions associated with it. The premiere of the first part of “The Last Bogatyr” took place on October 26, 2017. At one time, the film was called the highest-grossing Russian film project in the entire history of distribution in Russia and the CIS.