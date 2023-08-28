Shot: Producer Grant Palagaev wounded in shootout at his house, Investigative Committee opened a case

In the Moscow suburban house of the Russian film producer Grant Palagaev, there was a shootout, he was wounded in the hand, and next to him was found the body of a man with a gun in his hand. Writes about it Telegram-Shot channel.

According to him, the incident occurred at the producer’s house in the SNT “Quiet Dubrava” in the Odintsovo district on Saturday evening, August 26. Friends came to visit the producer. Toward the end of the party, one of the guests, unfamiliar to Palagaev, pulled out a pistol and shot the owner of the house in the hand, from which he lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, Palagaev saw the body of an unknown man with a gunshot wound to the head and left side of the chest with a pistol in his hand. Now his identity is being investigated.

Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Odintsovo aroused criminal case under the article “Murder” (part 1 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). An investigation is underway. Investigators and criminologists examined the scene, seized a gun and clothing. A forensic medical examination has been scheduled, witnesses are being questioned.

Grant Palagaev produced the films The Nightingale the Robber with Ivan Okhlobystin, The Secret City with Pavel Priluchny, and also acted in several films himself. Among his acquaintances are many stars, including American actress Meryl Streep.

Earlier in Nizhnevartovsk, a 33-year-old local resident had an accident, and then fired a gas pistol at another participant in the accident. Later it became known that the woman was wanted. She was tried on two counts, in particular for beating, but she disappeared after the appointment of a real term.