At the upcoming Oscar ceremony, Chloe Zhao’s film “The Land of the Nomads” may receive the main awards. This opinion was expressed on March 16 by film critic David Shneiderov.

“The Land of Nomads is highly likely to receive at least Best Film and Best Director awards. In fact, I would be glad to be mistaken, “- he quotes NSN film criticism.

The day before, a full list of the nominees for the award was presented. In addition to the already mentioned film, Father (2020) by Florian Zeller, Munk (2020) by David Fincher, Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) by Shaki King, Minari (2020) by Lee Isaac Chun will compete in the nomination for Best Film. , The Promising Girl (2020) by Emirald Fennell, The Sound of Metal (2019) by Darius Marder, and The Trial of the Chicago Seven (2020) by Aaron Sorkin.

Chloe Zhao, Emirald Fennell, Thomas Winterberg, David Fincher and Lee Isaac Chun are nominated for Best Director.

On the same day it became known that the film “Dear Comrades!” directed by Andrei Konchalovsky in the Foreign Feature Film category and Viktor Kosakovsky’s Gunda in the Documentary category were not included in the Oscar nomination list.