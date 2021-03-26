Russian figure skaters took the entire podium at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. The broadcast was conducted on website Channel One.

Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal with a total of 233.17 points. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is in second place with 220.46 points. The third place was taken by Alexandra Trusova with 217.20 points.

Shcherbakova was the leader after the short program, gaining 81 points. The second place was taken by the Japanese Riki Kihira (79.08). The third place was taken by Tuktamysheva (78.86). Trusova was only 12th.

Shcherbakova is a three-time champion of Russia, a silver medalist of the European Championship, the Grand Prix final and the World Junior Championship. She trains in the group of Eteri Tutberidze.