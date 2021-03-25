Russians Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov won gold at the World Figure Skating Championships. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Gallyamov and Mishina became champions in pair skating. Short and free skate rental earned them 227.59 points. The second result was shown by a couple from China Han Cong and Wenjing Sui (225.71 points). The third place also went to the representatives of Russia – Alexandra Boykova and Dmitry Kozlovsky (212.76 points).

Earlier on March 25, the fourth result in the short program was shown by the Russian Mikhail Kolyada. The leader in this discipline is the Japanese athlete Yuzuru Hanyu.

The world championship is taking place in Stockholm. The competition will end on March 28.

In the 2018/2019 season, Mishina and Gallyamov won gold at the junior world championship.