The figure skating team flew to Beijing on Tuesday, February 1 to participate in the 2022 Olympic Games. The plane with the athletes landed at the Beijing Capital airport at 12:20 local time (7:20 Moscow time).

So, Russians Mark Kondratyuk, Andrey Mozalev and Evgeny Semenenko will perform in men’s single skating, while Kamila Valieva, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova will compete in women’s single skating, adds “Sport-Express“.

In addition, at 09:38 local time (04:38 Moscow time), the teams of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in bobsleigh, skeleton and ski jumping landed in Shoudu.

By now, Russian biathletes, skiers, speed skating, women’s hockey, short track and luge athletes are also in Beijing.

On Tuesday it became known that the President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov will fly to Beijing on February 2.

The Winter Olympics will be held in the Chinese capital from 4 to 20 February. Beijing was chosen to host the Games at the session of the International Olympic Committee in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015. It is the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.