Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk took third place in the short program of the Beijing Olympic team tournament. On Friday, February 4, the correspondent of “Lenta.ru” reports.

For the rental of a free program with two quadruple jumps and a triple axel, Kondratyuk received 95.81 points. The first was the American Nathan Chen with a score of 111.71 points. In second place is the Japanese Sema Uno – 105.46.

95.81 points received by Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk for the free program

The US team became the leader of the team tournament after the first type of competition, gaining 10 points. The Japanese team takes the second place – 9. Russia took the third place – 8 points.

The reaction of athletes

Evgenia Medvedeva, a Russian figure skater and two-time silver medalist of the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, commented on Kondratyuk’s performance. According to her, in the short program, Kondratyuk managed to show the very “pure Olympic skating”.

Mark, thanks for this rental, it was amazing. The same energy that fell in love with the whole country. I would like to congratulate and thank the coach who gave us this athlete Evgenia Medvedeva Russian figure skater

Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin said that Kondratyuk, with his successful skating of the short program in the team tournament of the Beijing Olympics, brought the national team to the overall gold.

Not that it was expected, but in training, when he skated with the first starting number, I saw that Mark came out, skated in circles, and then did all the jumps in the program, skated, and left. That's why I said the day before – fresh and daring, and he fully owns the elements that he has. But the main thing is different – in the short program he not only took a step forward to victory, he took everyone with him to this team leader Alexey Yagudin Russian figure skater

Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be held from 4 to 20 February. The opening ceremony of the Olympics will begin on Friday, February 4, at 15:00 Moscow time. Hockey player Vadim Shipachev and speed skater Olga Fatkulina will become the standard-bearers of the Russian national team. Domestic athletes will perform under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Games will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. For him, this trip will be the first visit to China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, the Olympic competitions themselves traditionally began even before the official start of the Games. On February 2, curling tournaments, as well as women’s hockey tournaments, started. Competitions in these sports will also be held on the opening day of the Olympics.

COVID-19

According to the organizing committee of the Beijing Olympic Games, as of February 3 identified 21 new cases of coronavirus infection.

On February 3, 1,344 people arrived in China, of which 737 were athletes and officials and 607 were “representatives of other interested parties.” <...> As a result of PCR testing at the airport and hotel of the Olympic Village, 14 new cases of infection were detected, seven – nine athletes and officials, 12 among representatives of interested parties. Beijing Olympic Games Organizing Committee

Russian athletes also tested positive for COVID-19. Bobsledders Kondratenko, Pushkarev and Mordasov will not be able to arrive at the Olympics in Beijing on February 7. This was announced by the head coach of the Russian national bobsleigh team Pavel Shcheglovsky.

Unfortunately, they currently have positive tests for coronavirus and we are waiting for improvement in the dynamics in this matter. They did not have time to pass new tests within the deadline, 24 hours before the flight departure on February 7 Pavel Shcheglovsky senior coach of the Russian national bobsleigh team

The President of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, Elena Anikina, explained that spare overclockers Vladislav Zharovtsev and Alexei Zaitsev would fly to Beijing instead. In addition, Alexander Yefimov, a spare overclocker, will go to China on the same day. On Thursday, February 3, overclocker Alexei Laptev also arrived at the Games, having received a negative test result for coronavirus.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova, also infected with the coronavirus, is forced to stay in a quarantine hotel for the duration of the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old athlete complained about the food in the isolation, posting a photo of the food she claims is served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The picture shows a container that contains some pasta, potatoes, a piece of chicken, meat and sauce. According to Valeria, she eats only pasta, because the rest of the food is “impossible to eat.”