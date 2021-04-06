Former Russian figure skater Katharina Gerboldt criticized the bronze medalist of the world championship, Alexandra Trusova. It is reported by Sports Day by Day.

In her opinion, the skating of the athlete leaves much to be desired. In addition, according to Herboldt, Trusova has nervous breakdowns that she cannot cope with. The figure skater added that the 16-year-old is trying to promote her sport and is unique.

At the World Championship held in Stockholm, Trusova took third place. Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal, the second place went to Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.

Herboldt retired in 2015. From 2010 to 2014, she performed in tandem with Alexander Enbert. The athlete has won the bronze medal of the Russian championship.