The figure in a swimsuit was shown by the Russian figure skater Victoria Sinitsyna in her Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). The athlete published a photo from the beach in Sochi.

In the picture, the figure skater poses with her hair flowing, wearing a light bikini. “Summer,” she signed the frame.

“Favorite beauty”, “Super”, “My dream,” Sinitsyna’s fans reacted to the post.

The figure skater performs in ice dancing with athlete Nikita Katsalapov. Partners are two-time champions of Russia, Olympic champions in the team event, Olympic silver medalists in ice dancing, world champions, two-time European champions, silver medalists of the World Championship, silver medalists of the Grand Prix finals and other awards.

Earlier, a photo in a swimsuit was published by singer Olga Seryabkina.