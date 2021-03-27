Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada spoke about his goal at the World Championships in Stockholm. It is reported by RIA News…

The athlete noted that, as strange as it may sound, he wanted to do a good job. He also noted that he was not worried. The skater added that he will think about whether to leave the current free program for the next season.

At the world championship, Kolyada took fifth place in men’s single skating. The victory was won by the American Nathan Chen, the second and third places were taken by the Japanese Yuma Kagiyama and Yuzuru Hanyu, respectively.

The World Championship will end on Saturday, March 27th. The last start in the competitive program will be the free program for the dance duets. The beginning is at 19:00 Moscow time.