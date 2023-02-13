Russian figure skater Alexandra Boikova posed topless as a white swan

Russian figure skater Alexandra Boykova shared pictures of a candid photo shoot. She published a joint post with photographer Alexander Trofimov on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

21-year-old athlete starred topless. In the photographs, she appeared in the form of a white swan.

Boikova’s fans admired the pictures of the athlete. “Very gentle and beautiful”, “Real art”, “Incredible beauty”, – such comments were left under the post by users.

Boikova is paired with Dmitry Kozlovsky. Together they won the 2020 European Championship, won two continental championship bronzes and one world championship. They also have two gold medals of the Russian championship. At the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, the couple took fourth place in the individual tournament.