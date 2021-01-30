Russian figure skater Anastasia Shpileva was abandoned by her partner Grigory Smirnov due to the coronavirus. She told about this to “Match TV”.

Shpilevaya said that Smirnov did not want to wait until she recovered from her illness. “The partner wrote that he was tired of being in the unknown and would be looking for a new partner. It was a big blow for me. I realized that I would not go on the ice. And that’s all: depression, ”she said.

The athlete added that she turned to a psychologist for help and after that decided to end her career. Shpileva, 21, said she wants to graduate and become a figure skating coach.

Shpilevaya and Smirnov are the winners of the 2016 Olympic Games among juniors. Last season, the skaters made their debut in the Grand Prix series and took sixth place at the stage in Moscow.

In March last year, Russian doctor Yuri Vasilkov predicted the retirement of football players who suffered from coronavirus in severe form. In his opinion, the players will not be able to perform the same volume of loads due to problems with the “heart-lungs” complex.