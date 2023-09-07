The Russian army took on the supply of the RDG-U grenade to protect against guided missiles

The fighters will defend themselves against high-precision guided missiles with the help of the latest unified RDG-U smoke grenades, which the Russian army has accepted for supply, reports RIA News.

“The provision of the unified hand-held smoke grenade RDG-U for the supply of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has begun,” the agency’s source said.

It is noted that the grenade is able to instantly create a curtain at the time of operation, as well as feed it for a long time. RDG-U is planned to be used to shelter the military and equipment from enemy missile attacks. The developers of the grenade said that the soldiers would be able to independently provide a smoke screen for themselves, without using special equipment and specialists in radiation, chemical and biological protection for this.

Earlier it became known that the Russian company Kronstadt signed a contract with a manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to create software for the swarm use of drones.