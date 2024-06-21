A video of the second FAB-3000 strike on the National Guard of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been published

The Russian military used a new type of weapon near Kharkov – the FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC). The corresponding video appeared online on June 21.

It is clarified that the footage was filmed in the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region. The video shows the bomb falling next to the building, knocking out part of the wall.

“According to information from the field, the attack was carried out on the location of the 3rd battalion of the 13th separate special-purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. As a result, up to 70 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were eliminated,” the publication says.

The first use of the FAB-3000 M-54 UMPC by the Russian military became known on June 20. The strike was carried out on the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Liptsy, Kharkov region. The UMPC also ensured high attack accuracy.

Opinions about the effectiveness of FAB-3000 are divided

The German publication Focus highly appreciated the capabilities of the FAB-3000 M54 bomb with UMPC. “Their enormous destructive power can damage large areas and cause serious structural damage,” the material says. Journalists noted that the FAB-3000 is one of the heaviest bombs used in modern conflicts. The ammunition contains 1.2 tons of explosive, and the UMPC turns a free-falling bomb into a precision-guided munition.

However, the author of the Telegram channel Fighterbomber doubted in the decision to equip the FAB-3000 bomb with a correction module. According to him, the power of the FAB-3000 is only slightly greater than the power of the FAB-1500, which is why the production of the former was curtailed at one time. At the same time, a standard carrier aircraft is capable of taking off with just one three-ton bomb or three one and a half ton bombs, and accordingly the effectiveness of each combat sortie becomes less. He called the five-hundred-kilogram OFZAB-500 bomb, which has a high-explosive fragmentation and incendiary effect, the “standard” aerial bomb. In addition, Fighterbomber added, its own UMPC was also designed for this ammunition.

In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the start of mass production of the FAB-3000. Also in Russia, they doubled the production of FAB-1500 bombs and increased the production of FAB-500 many times over.

The FAB-3000 is one of the most formidable types of weapons in the Russian army. For comparison, the Iskander missile carries a warhead weighing 480 kilograms versus almost one and a half tons of explosives in an aerial bomb. At the same time, FABs of different capacities are capable of destroying bunkers at a depth of up to 20 meters and breaking through up to three meters of reinforced concrete.