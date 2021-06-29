Russian Su-30SM fighters are monitoring the movements of the American destroyer USS Ross, which appeared near the Crimea, reports REN TV…

According to him, the US Navy ship was located near Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea and subsequently changed course.

Presumably, the American ship did not cross the border of the Russian Federation, the TV channel notes.

Earlier, on June 29, it was reported that Russian Su-30 fighters and Su-24 bombers flew at a safe distance near the Dutch Navy ship Evertsen, after which the frigate changed course from the Russian border in the Black Sea.

On June 23, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, together with the border service of the FSB of Russia, stopped the violation of the Russian state border by Defender. The ship crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and entered the territorial sea in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent for 3 km.

The Russian Defense Ministry regarded the incident as a gross violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and called on the British side to conduct a thorough investigation into the actions of the Defender crew.

The British Department of Defense said that the destroyer was making an innocent passage through the allegedly territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law.